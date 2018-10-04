McFarland High School traveled to Hawaii on Sept. 15 to compete in the Iolani Cross Country Invitational.
Eleven high school athletes made the trip, along with three middle school runners.
The race consisted of the top high school programs in Hawaii as well as top teams from Minnesota, Washington and 10 teams from California.
The McFarland girls split their top 10 runners to compete in the open and varsity races. In the open race, the team was able to capture a second-place finish behind a very tough Mira Costa team from Manhattan Beach, California.
Leading the Cougars was Davianna Diaz with a sixth-place finish. Rounding out the team was Madelyn Gonzalez in 13th place, Kaitlyn Hernandez in 14th place, Bianca Carrillo in 15th and Dyaneli Diaz coming in 26th place.
In the varsity race, the team of Devianna Salcedo, Kayli Gonzales, Brianna Valles, Jocelyn Vasquez and Maria Chavez placed fifth as a team. The top five teams were Mira Costa (California), Glacier Bay (Washington), Punahou High (Hawaii), Junipero Serra High (California) and McFarland High. Leading the team was Devianna in seventh, Kayli in 13th , Brianna in 28th , Jocelyn in 34th and Maria in 42nd place.
In the boys race, Jordan Ayon placed fifth overall with a time of 17:29 in a race that included 215 runners.
In the middle school race, Melina Gonzalez placed second overall, Delilah Cervantes placed fourth and Cynthia Munguia placed 51st.
Amador Ayon is the McFarland High School cross-country coach.
