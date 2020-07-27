This is Southwest Missouri Running Camp in the city of Neosho, Mo.
I was a one of the speakers last summer. This year they had David Diaz. He was going to make the trip with his girls. I simply wanted to make the drive with him.
The girls that have been running together for the majority of their lives together heard about the trip and wanted to join our group. There are five seniors that did not want to be left behind. So with the support of their families, the group grew to 14. Girls ranging from freshmen to seniors.
All these kids have ran together for McFarland Parks, McFarland track club or McFarland High School. But we are not representing any of those entities other than the community of McFarland.
I know this trip might be very controversial. But we are going to live our lives like a good friend of mine told me just before our departure. We covered seven states to get here. We will have hit 11 states overall by the time we get home next Monday.
I was given the opportunity by a coach to explore Oregon back in 1984. That was an amazing adventure, so I can just imagine these kids exploring 11 states in eight days. I want to thank everybody that has followed our journey and all the positive comments.
