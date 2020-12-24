McFarland City Council members appointed a new city clerk, Francisca Alvarado, then gave the oath of office to three winning election members earlier this month.
At the Dec. 10 McFarland City Council meeting, members appointed a new city clerk, Francisca Alvarado, who then administered the oath of office to City Council members Saul Ayon (4-year term), Ricardo Cano (4-year term) and Eric Rodriguez (2-year term).
Mayor Sally Gonzalez and the council appointed Maria Pérez as mayor pro tem.
In addition, the council presented awards and extended its appreciation to outgoing Council member Rafael Melendez for 12 years of service, along with outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Stephen McFarland.
The City Council serves as the legislative and policy-making body of the city of McFarland, formulating city policy, approving new programs and services, appropriating funds, and developing a vision of what the city should look like in the future.
Establishing goals keeps the council on track and minimizes distraction. In order to get anything accomplished, elected official must work together to define and agree upon mutual goals. As elected representatives of the citizens, the City Council is responsible to all the people, and as such, devotes its energies to making decisions that are in the best interest of the public welfare.
The City Council holds regularly scheduled meeting on the second and fourth Thursday of each month and holds special meetings as needed.
