Pastor Phil Corr said the McFarland Church of the Living Savior will be celebrating something that has been a long time coming: a new roof.
According to the church's website, "We are an evangelical, Bible-believing church in 'the heart of agriculture' in the southern Central Valley of California in north Kern Country."
Pastor Corr joined the church five years ago and has been working almost as long to get the new roof, which was leaky and had problems with asbestos.
Working with a roof inspector, who found serious wind damage, the roof received an insurance settlement that covered the costs.
The congregation had a roof celebration service Sunday at the church.
"Everyone was invited to the service at the McFarland Church of the Living Savior this Sunday, during which God will be thanked for the provision of a new roof," Corr said. "A mayoral proclamation was read and thanks was offered."
The day's message: "More than we Dared to Ask or Think!" (Ephesians 3:20).
