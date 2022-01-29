McFarland, Chavez split boys, girls basketball games

As the winter sports season continues to wind down, the McFarland and Delano high schools are still having exciting basketball matchups.
One of these matchups came in the form of Cesar Chavez’s girls and boys basketball teams taking on McFarland in a Friday night South Sequoia League rivalry showdown.
The matchup was slated to be as even as it had been in years, with McFarland boys basketball holding a similar record to Chavez around the .500 mark while both schools' girl programs stood atop the SSL in rankings.
The Chavez-McFarland girls matchup surprisingly didn’t meet expectations, as the Lady Cougars dominated the Lady Titans from the beginning of the game. As the game began, the average fan could spot the biggest difference between the teams, that being the height of the players.
Chavez came in as a speedy team with a run-and-gun style offense against a McFarland team with multiple girls nearly half-a-foot taller than the average Chavez player.
This advantage became apparent as the Lady Cougars took control of the rebounding early as well as shutting down any hope of the Lady Titans clicking on offense. In fact Chavez scored just three points in the first quarter, trailing 12-3 heading to the second.
As the game continued, McFarland’s junior bigs Annika Fernandez and Lindzee Garcia dominated in the post, putting up several layups to extend the lead.
When everything was said and done, the score stood at 53-14 with McFarland taking home a dominant win over the team that was supposed to rival their SSL supremacy.
However, as the girls game came to a finish, Chavez and McFarland’s boys varsity teams were battling it out late into the fourth on the Cougars' senior night.
Much like the two previous games, McFarland trailed the entire matchup, with Chavez taking an early lead that was slowly chipped at as the game progressed.
As the final seconds of the game were underway, McFarland’s Oscar Lopez once again fulfilled the late game heroics for the Cougars.
However as the game came down to its last couple possessions, McFarland found itself in a different position, holding a small lead with just seconds remaining.
However, as Chavez guard David Silva drew a foul and sank two free throws with less than five seconds remaining, the two teams found themselves heading to overtime.
McFarland took the lead early into overtime, however Chavez quickly caught back up and took the lead for themselves. As the overtime period reached the 1:30 remaining mark, McFarland’s Oscar Lopez fouled out, and that looked like the end for the Cougars.
However, the team managed to gain the lead once more with just 25 seconds left, but after Chavez’s David Silva was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, the Titans took the lead for good.
Chavez went on to beat McFarland 64-61, capping one of the most exciting yet heartbreaking runs for Delano-McFarland basketball matchups.
