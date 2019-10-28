The Greater McFarland Chamber of Commerce held its annual Evening of the Stars gala and announced winners of the business awards.
Winners include:
- Business of the Year: Mi Rancho Market
- Exceptional Young Leader: Eric Rodriguez
- McFarland Beautiful: Carniceria Jalisco
- Small Business of the Year: Lilly’s Flower Shop
- Pioneer Award: McFarland Beauty Salon
- Over-the-Years: Maria’s Pizza
- Educator of the Year: Valerie Perez
- Law Enforcement of the Year: Cpl. Charles Hankins
- Ambassador of the Year: Thomas Valles
- Volunteer of the Year: Margie Martinez
- Presidents Award: Martin Gutierrez.
“Out of the Fields” author and pediatrician Dr. Ramon Resa was the keynote speaker for the Oct. 22 event.
Chamber directors are Juan Munguia, Luis Sarabia, Joana Martinez, Alicia Conde, Bobby Sharp, Maria Lara and Savannah Maldonado.
