The city of McFarland will not be having its annual Fourth of July Fireworks show, Festival Committee members said this week.
McFarland joins Delano as local towns dealing with state and global pandemic COVID-19 restrictions, as well as not being able to raise the $15,000 for a show, said Jeff Nickell, district manager of the McFarland Recreation and Park District.
Nickell said the town's Festival Committee puts on the annual fireworks show and Independence Day event.
"Unfortunately, money for the event is raised at the annual Cinco de Mayo festival (which was canceled)," he said. "So reasons are two-fold: lack of funds and social gathering, which we are not cleared to do."
"This is very difficult because we are used to planning and hosting programs and events," Nickell added. "I hope we get back to some sort of normalcy soon, although we have to keep people safe.
He said he wasn't very sure how long the annual fireworks show had been going on, but it used to take place at the high school's old stadium. When the new stadium was built, the event moved to Sherwood Park.
"I am assuming things will be back to normal by next year's Independence Day celebration, so events such as the Independence Day Festival will continue," Nickell said. "We just want to put on a great event for the residents of McFarland."
Funds for the fireworks show's actual cost come from the carnival help at the Cinco de Mayo event, Nickell explained. The city of McFarland and the McFarland Recreation and Park District also help.
In fact, the MRPD has taken care of the festival committee's accounting for several years and also does a lot of work to make sure the events run smoothly, he said.
He said the yearly event is well attended.
The festival would have had live and canned music, along with participation games such as balloon toss, a three-legged race, hula hoop line, jalapeno and pie-eating contests and others contests such as Best Patriotic Costume.
"We have people that come from Bakersfield, Wasco, Delano, Shafter and elsewhere to see the fireworks and experience the event," Nickell said. "The goal is to give the community an event where they can have fun and come together to celebrate the birth of our nation."
