McFarland boys basketball suffers two last-second defeats

McFarland High boys basketball suffered back-to-back last-second losses recently to Robert F. Kennedy and Delano High. Both of these losses included multiple lead changes within the last seconds of the game and ended in heartbreak for Cougar players and fans alike.
The first of these losses came against Delano High to open up the year on Jan. 3 and marked the first game of the year for both teams.
When the game began, it looked as if Delano took full control, with senior wing Anthony Mojarro facilitating to his pair of senior guard teammates CJ Geivet and Johnny Vega. The two led Delano in scoring as they have all season, helping the team take a three-possession lead early and maintaining it through most of the first half.
McFarland stayed relatively close in the matchup though, showing signs of life as senior guard Oscar Lopez scored on multiple possessions. However, despite Lopez’s best efforts, McFarland trailed 39-30 at the half.
The beginning of the second half was much slower in comparison to the first, with both teams focusing their efforts defensively. Lopez slowed down the Cougar offense and began the team's slow but steady comeback. McFarland successfully cut Delano’s lead to just three points at the end of the third quarter, with Delano going into the fourth leading 48-45.
The fourth quarter saw both teams battling back-and-forth for the first time in the matchup. McFarland’s Oscar Lopez battled Delano’s Johnny Vega as the two became the main scoring options on their teams.
As the final minutes of the game were played out, Lopez grabbed McFarland a 60-59 lead with just 15 seconds remaining. However, Delano’s Mojarro drew a shooting foul with just 10 seconds left to give Delano the possibility of taking the lead back.
The gymnasium shook as McFarland fans attempted to stop Mojarro from scoring, but he sank the first free throw to tie things up, prompting an even bigger reaction from the crowd for his second. Mojarro then missed the second free throw, but Delano managed to grab the offensive rebound. They passed it to the corner then to the top of the key, where Vega stood uncontested.
Vega took the shot as time expired and made the 3-pointer to win the game for the Tigers.
The last-second shot gave Vega 26 points in total, as he was hailed as the hero of the game. McFarland’s Oscar Lopez finished with over 35 points in the losing effort, but this wouldn't be his only standout performance that would end in heartbreak.
Eleven days later, the very same McFarland team welcomed Delano’s Kennedy High for a South Sequoia League matchup. This Kennedy team was not at full strength, however, with most of the team out due to COVID protocol. The Thunderbirds played the entire game with just seven players.
This disadvantage didn’t seem to matter, as Kennedy guard Daniel Rodriguez finished the night with 50 points for the Thunderbirds.
The game started similarly to the Delano vs. McFarland matchup, with Kennedy grabbing an early lead by taking advantage of McFarland’s struggles. The Thunderbirds seemed to take full control of the game, going up by 15 points at one point.
However as the first half came to a close, the lead stood at 12, with Kennedy leading 49-37. The third quarter did not start well for McFarland, as Kennedy’s extended a lead that threatened to reach 20 points.
McFarland’s Oscar Lopez began the comeback for the Cougars, slowly shortening the Kennedy lead. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Cougars drew closer and even pulled within one point halfway through the fourth quarter, but Kennedy then went on a five-point run to extend the lead to six.
McFarland’s Oscar Lopez then drew his fourth foul, prompting his coach to take him out of the game for the first time, seemingly sealing McFarland’s fate. However, thanks to the 3-point shooting of Isaac Gonzalez and Christopher Samaniego, McFarland once again pulled within one point with just two and a half minutes remaining.
This time McFarland kept things close and even took the lead with 26 seconds remaining. However, Kennedy's Daniel Rodriguez drew a shooting foul late and knocked down two clutch free throws to give Kennedy a one-point lead with 13 seconds left.
McFarland’s Lopez then attempted to score but couldn’t. A jump ball was called with one second remaining in the game. The final play was a catch-and-shoot from McFarland’s Samaniego, who missed the shot, sealing a one-point Kennedy victory.
As the game came to a close, McFarland’s Oscar Lopez fell to the ground in disbelief, but was helped up by his team. Then in an act of kindness, he was greeted by Kennedy’s Daniel Rodriguez, who gave props to his fellow hooper.
