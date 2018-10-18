Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced that he'll introduce a bill to fully fund a border wall.
Titled "Build the Wall, Enforce the Law," the legislation will include $23.4 billion for construction of the wall, McCarthy told Fox News, and it will also include provisions to stop sanctuary cities, prevent "illegals from voting in elections" and remove MS-13 gang members from the country.
"For decades, America's inability to secure our borders and stop illegal immigration has encouraged millions to undertake a dangerous journey to come here in violation of our laws and created a huge loophole to the legal channels to the immigration process where America welcomes immigrants to our country," McCarthy told The Record through a spokesperson Oct. 11.
"President Trump's election was a wake-up call to Washington. The American people want us to build the wall and enforce the law."
