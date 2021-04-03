Maya Cinemas reopens with restrictions

Maya Cinemas locations in Bakersfield and Delano reopened March 26 after closing its doors last year due to the COVID‐19 pandemic.
The opening weekend brought great films for all including family friendly titles "Tom & Jerry" and "Raya and the Last Dragon." The highly anticipated blockbuster "Godzilla vs. Kong" opened Wednesday.
As part of Canal Maya, Maya Cinemas will continue to bring in classic movies presented by Flashback Cinema as well as independent and foreign films like "Lady of Guadalupe," with tickets available now for purchase.
The Delano Maya Cinemas 12 had its original grand opening in May 2018.
The theater will employ many precautions upon reopening. All staff will be screened at the start of every shift and be required to wear face coverings and gloves at all times. Protective plexiglass barriers have been installed at all points of customer interaction. Increased cleaning and sanitization will take place at all times by not only all team members but the dedicated Clean Team.
Guests will be required to wear face coverings everywhere in the theater until they are safely seated in the auditorium. At this point, face coverings can be removed in order to enjoy concessions with the movie. Within each auditorium, empty seats will be placed between individuals or their parties. All lines in the theater will be six foot spaced to eliminate crowding.
For more information visit mayacinemas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.