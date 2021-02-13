Delano has had its first fatal shooting of 2021, after a 30-year-old man was killed at the North Kern Cemetery in Delano on Feb. 5.
Police have little information on the shooting and are asking for the public's help.
On Monday, Kern County Coroner's officials released the name of the man killed, Joel Santos Maldonado, who was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. on Feb, 5.
The victim was within the cemetery when an unknown suspect fired a handgun in his direction at about 5:34 p.m., Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. Maldonado was struck and died at the scene.
The suspect fled the scene.
Coroner's officials are planning an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Detectives are seeking tips. Please call 661-721-3369. You can remain anonymous.
