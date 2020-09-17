A 47-year-old Earlimart man was killed Friday morning when he crashed his pickup truck after initiating a short pursuit with a California Highway Patrol officer.
On 7:56 a.m., a Hanford CHP officer observed a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a very high rate of speed near Highway 41 and Quail Avenue, according to officials. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, and a short pursuit ensued.
As the pursuit passed 22nd Avenue, the pickup lost control, overturned on the east dirt shoulder, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, officials said.
American Ambulance responded and transported the driver to Adventist Health Hanford, where he died from his injuries. The driver's identity is not being released until the notification of his relatives. At this time, the crash remains under investigation, and it has not been determined if alcohol and or drugs were involved, according to the CHP.
Any questions about this accident can be sent to Public Information Officer Derek Saldana at the CHP Hanford Office at 559-582-0231.
