An Earlimart man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into a pickup towing a cattle trailer near Porterville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On Nov. 22 at about 4:38 a.m., there was a report of a traffic collision on Road 152 south of Avenue 168, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the CHP Porterville Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the collision.
During the course of the investigation, CHP said it determined an Earlimart man, 41, was driving his white 2007 Chevrolet Uplander north on Road 152 south of Avenue 168 at an undetermined speed. Gerardo Perez, 64, of Porterville was driving a white 2020 Ram 3500 towing a cattle trailer south on Road 152 south of Avenue 168 at an undetermined speed.
For an unknown reason, the driver allowed his Chevrolet Uplander to drive into the southbound lane into the path of the Ram 3500, CHP said. The front of the Chevrolet Uplander collided with the front of the Ram 3500. As a result of this collision, both vehicles sustained major damage. Multiple agency emergency personal arrived scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and died at the scene, CHP said.
Passenger Jose Vargas Jr., 31, in the Ram truck, suffered moderate injuries during the collision and was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital. Perez was uninjured in the collision.
Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this collision, CHP said, and the collision remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.