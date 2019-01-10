A man in Kern County custody in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide has been re-arrested on suspicion of new crimes relating to the case.
The Bakersfield Police Department said 40-year-old Martin Valadez, who was in custody at the Kern County Jail after being arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder was re-arrested and re-booked on Jan. 3 on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy.
The accessory charge was dropped, police said.
Valadez is believed to have been involved in the death of 43-year-old Edgar Lopez on Jan. 1. Lopez was shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of S. H St., according to police.
Police are still looking for another suspect, 28-year-old Adam Arellano. He's described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Two additional suspects, 39-year-old Irene Arellano and 33-year-old Steven Arellano, have already been arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Adam Arellano is asked to call 326-3273.
