Man arrested in Tijuana in 2017 death of Delano man

A man wanted in the 2017 shooting death of a 28-year-old Delano man was taken into custody last week in Tijuana, Mexico.
On April 6, Rafael Gama, 29, of Delano was arrested in Tijuana with help from Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal Service.
Gama was wanted in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva of Delano, who was shot to death on Sept. 1, 2017, in the area of Avenue 24 and Highway 43 in Tulare County.
Gama was believed to have fled to Mexico shortly after the slaying and had been on the run for nearly five years, according to officials. Gama was taken into custody without incident and is currently being transported back to Tulare County on a no-bail homicide warrant.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.