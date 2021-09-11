Man arrested in arson attack at Human Services building

Delano police arrested a man last week after they said he threw Molotov cocktails into the Kern County Human Services building.
On Aug. 31 at about 11:28 am, Delano police officers were dispatched to the Human Services building at 1816 Cecil Ave. regarding objects thrown through several windows.
Police said the suspect, Alejandro Mendoza Rodriguez, 30, also threw canisters containing flammable liquids, known as Molotov cocktails, into the building, causing a fire within the building.
A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer witnessed Rodriguez’s actions and detained him until Delano police arrived, officials said.
Although DHS was open to the public, with several employees inside the building, no major injuries were reported, police said.
The Kern County Fire Department Arson Unit is assisting in the investigation.
Rodriguez was charged with several felonies, including possession of a destructive device, and booked into the Kern County jail.
