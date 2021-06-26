Man arrested after 42,000 pounds of pistachios go missing

During the month of June, a routine audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company revealed that about 42,000 pounds of pistachios were missing.
On June 17, the Tulare County Sheriff's Ag Crimes Unit was contacted and requested to investigate the theft, according to a news release.
On June 18, investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered a tractor trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot.
Detectives said they found that the pistachios were being moved from 2,000 pound sacks into smaller bags for resale. The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company.
TCSO said Alberto Montemayor, 34, of Montemayor Trucking was arrested and booked into Tulare County jail.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or emailing to TCSO@tipnow.com.
