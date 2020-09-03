Malouf has added two new warehouse managers to its distribution team to oversee the logistics of its new warehouse in Delano.
Malouf acquired the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse building in June. The company is working on maintenance updates and other improvements to prepare the facility for operations at the beginning of 2021.
Marsha Cooper and Marcos Herrera will combine their expertise to help bolster the company’s industry-leading distribution capabilities.
“Marsha and Marcos bring a lot of value to our team, and we’re thrilled to have them,” said Ryan Egbert, national director of distribution. “Their extensive experience in the logistics field will help us expedite the shipping process for our retail partners, so we can continue exceeding their expectations.”
Cooper has more than 25 years of experience in logistics management. She started at Sears Logistics as an associate and then worked her way to an area manager, and eventually, the senior manager of operations. When talking about her new role at Malouf, she shared, “I’m excited to be part of the Malouf culture and help establish the company’s cores values here in Delano.”
Herrera is also looking forward to building a strong team culture. He noted, “The culture and people are what make work fun and exciting. Everyone at Malouf has been very welcoming, and it’s obvious the company values their employees and wants them to enjoy where they work.”
Herrera has worked in logistics operations for more than 20 years with ample experience in inventory management and order fulfillment.
“I’m excited to join a company that is rapidly growing, and I can’t wait to collaborate with our in-house teams to keep streamlining our processes," he said.
As part of their new responsibilities, Cooper and Herrera are currently focused on staffing needs and training employees on product types, safety protocols, and proper procedures for handling merchandise and receiving, processing, and shipping orders.
A leader in the furniture and bedding industry, Malouf offers a wide range of innovative products including mattresses, adjustable bed bases, furniture, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Malouf products are available in over 15,000 retail partner locations in the U.S. and its growing international team now serves over 25 countries.
Known for its commitment to quality, pricing and service, Malouf continues to expand its vertical integration and technology capabilities to better serve its customers with more than 335 global patents and trademarks. Malouf, a Certified B Corporation, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufsleep.com.
