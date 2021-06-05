Longtime Delano barber to retire

After 39 years of barbering services to this great city of Delano, Bert B. Delarmente Sr. is retiring.
He would like to acknowledge those wonderful and faithful clients to Berts Barber Shop for whom our dad had the honor and privilege to serve for the past 39 years. There are so many names to mention! You know who you are.
This barber is packing up his clippers and retiring today, June 5.
We welcome you to join us, his family and stop or ride by with a honk and kind words to show your support in wishing Bert B. Delarmente Sr. well as he closes the doors to Bert’s Barber shop and ventures off to a permanent vacation retirement!
The shop is located at 926 10th Ave. and will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 pm.
We are so proud of our dad and the example and road he paved of a hard-working citizen for so many years in serving our community since 1982.
Some of his accomplishments:
• Barber of the year
• Business man of the year
• Filipino weekend grand marshal
But his greatest accomplishment is as a husband, father, grandfather (lolo) and great-grandfather.
