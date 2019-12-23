The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative announced Monday 2020 Delano-McFarland Point-In-Time homeless count volunteers will gather at the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled located at 612 Main St.
This location will serve as a hub of activity for the PIT count in the community. Volunteers will check-in, join their teams and receive supplies before heading to their survey area. After they are finished in the field, PIT teams will return to their headquarters to finish the day.
PIT will take place from 4 to 8 a.m. Jan. 24. Teams of three or four will span out across every part of Kern County to count and survey homeless people who sleep outdoors, in parks, alleys, by the river, under bridges or in places not meant for human habitation.
The process of surveying helps to identify local trends among the homeless population such as housing access, mental illness and transportation problems.
Volunteers are still needed. People can register at kc2020pit.eventbrite.com through Dec. 31.
