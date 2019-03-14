The Delano Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host an Elected Officials and Community Meet and Greet Mixer from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 22 at the Hyatt Place Delano.
The event is free to attend, and light appetizers as well as entertainment will be provided.
The event will consist of elected officials from all local education boards, including city council members, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre, Kern County Supervisor David Couch, State Assemblymember Rudy Salas, State Sen. Melissa Hurtado and U.S. Congressman T.J. Cox. Other special guests and community leaders representing the area will also be in attendance.
“We look forward to providing a platform for our elected representatives and community members to connect, share ideas, and build relationships that can be mutually beneficial to our Chamber members and community leaders,” Janet Rabanal, president/CEO of the Delano Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Chamber of Commerce is proud to connect community members with their leaders and representatives. This event will allow attendees to meet and mingle with elected officials, community leaders, local VIPs and other business representatives in a relaxed, non-partisan mixer setting.
For sponsorship information or to RSVP, contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce at 661-725-2518. The event is open to all community members, however, space is limited.
Matthew Cauthron is chairman of the board for the Delano Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.