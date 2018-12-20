Assistance with expenses to continue one’s education is important to all college and university students. For those aiming at careers in education, four local students received scholarships from the Delano Union Elementary School Teachers Association.
The recipients of the scholarships were honored during the Delano Union School District board of trustees meeting Monday, Dec. 10. According to scholarship committee member Antonio Gonzalez, the DUESTA Scholarships provide students pursuing a career in education $500 toward completion of their degree or credential in the field of education.
Requirements for the scholarship include: proof of enrollment in an education-related field, grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and completion of an essay about an educator who has
made a positive impact in his/her life.
The four scholarship recipients are:
• Cecilia Nunez, who holds a BA degree in liberal studies from California State University, Bakersfield. She will complete her multiple subject teaching credential in May.
• Jasmine Pantoja is currently pursuing her BA in liberal studies from CSUB. She plans to work toward a multiple subject credential following completion of her BA.
• Lisett Elisondo is working toward her BA in liberal studies from University of La Verne, with a goal of completing a multiple subject credential.
• Fernando Moreno attends Bakersfield College. His plans include transferring to CSUB to obtain his BA in liberal studies.
Assisting Gonzalez on the scholarship committee are fellow teachers Andrea Rivera and Markos Lara.
DUESTA would like to congratulate all four of the recipients and wish them much success in continuing their educational journey. We hope to someday see all of them working for Delano Union School District!
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
