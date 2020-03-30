Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary C. Barlow announced March 25 she is recommending Kern County’s 47 school districts extend public school closures through at least May 1 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
The announcement comes after consultation with Kern County Public Health Services and in light of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
Robert Meszaros, KCSOS director of communications, said the recommendation to keep schools closed longer "was very well received and it is anticipated that all districts will follow the recommendation."
County public schools were initially meant to reopen on April 14.
Kern County’s 47 school districts have been closed since March 18 and have provided remote learning, “grab-and-go" meal distribution, supervision during the school day and telecommuting. Kern County schools will continue these services during the extended school closures.
The Delano Union School District will continue to collaborate with KCSOS and other local educational agencies, but DUSD has not established an exact reopening date for students at this time.
"The efforts of our staff have been nothing less than extraordinary," DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. "Everybody is stepping up, doing what they can, asking how they can help."
Even so, emphasizes Rivera, the challenges are unprecedented and ongoing. "We are optimistic that our schools and our community will get through this, but we need to be honest with ourselves: much more will be expected of us before this chapter in our lives is over."
“DUSD is closely monitoring all legal and public health developments, and our schools will reopen as soon as this can be accomplished consistent with state-level directives and the public health needs of our community,” Rivera said. “In the meantime, we assure our students and families that we are doing everything in our power to maximize our effectiveness under present circumstances while at the same time planning for the day when we can once again welcome precious students and outstanding staff back to our campuses.”
In a letter sent to parents March 25, Delano Joint Union High School District Superintendent Jason Garcia said at this time students will be back to school on May 5.
"We understand how challenging these decisions are for our families and we appreciate your support and patience," Garcia said. "We are very grateful for all that our students, parents and staff are doing to support safety, continuity of education and feeding our children."
"We will continue to provide updates via email, auto dialer and text message as this situation evolves," he added.
