After consultation with the Kern County Department of Public Health and the 47 Kern County school districts, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary C. Barlow on Thursday recommended that schools follow Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendation and remain physically closed for the remainder of the academic year.
The 2019-2020 school year is not over, however. Instead, districts will continue their transition from classroom instruction to online distance learning. Students will be expected to complete assignments to satisfy course requirements.
Teachers, classified employees and administrators across Kern County will continue to provide relevant and engaging learning for students during the remainder of the school year. Individual school districts will communicate their plans directly with their staff and families through their normal communication channels.
Delano Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District and McFarland Unified School District will continue to provide food distribution and child care when needed through the closures.
“The governor’s announcement is consistent with Delano Union School District’s school closure plan. We will continue to provide instruction, food services, and child care, consistent with the Governor’s directives and with our own values and priorities,” said Rosalina Rivera, DUSD superintendent. “We will continue to work hard as a team and we will do all we can to meet the fundamental needs of our students and families.”
Superintendent Rivera praised the efforts of the DUSD staff during this time.
“Words cannot express how grateful I am for the direct contributions of the many staff members who are responding to the call to duty with extraordinary dedication," Rivera said. "To call these efforts heroic seems insufficient, but you have in fact been real life heroes, and parents and families are truly grateful.
Delano Joint Union High School District Superintendent Jason Garcia said the decision to keep schools closed is challenging for families but appreciates the support he has received from community members.
"In the coming days and weeks, districts will receive clarity regarding how grades, graduation, transcripts, scholarships, summer school, continued distance learning instruction, and a myriad of other issues will be addressed," Garcia said. "We will communicate that information to you as soon as it becomes available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.