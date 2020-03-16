Delano Union School District
The Delano Union School District continues to prioritize the health and well-being of our students and staff. To help limit the impact of the Coronavirus and safeguard the health and wellness of students, staff, and the community, Delano Union School District has made the difficult decision to close district schools beginning Wednesday and continuing until further notice.
At a minimum, the time of closure will include the two weeks immediately prior to spring break, as well as the regularly scheduled spring break.
During the period of school closure, parents, guardians, and grandparents are reminded that the safest place for the children is at home. Non-essential social interaction should be minimized. All persons should maintain high standards of personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing, deep cleaning, and social distancing.
For those parents that are not able to secure child care, supervision will be provided from 8 a.m. to 2:07 p.m. at designated school sites. Services will begin on Wednesday at the
following locations: Harvest Elementary, La Vina Middle School, and Pioneer School.
Delano Union School District will continue our instructional program during the period of school closure. Teachers and staff will continue to work to provide educational experiences and opportunities for our students. Prior to school closures, each school site will provide independent study packets to each student, along with available school supplies.
The District is also piloting a distance learning component to build on the independent study program. We will be utilizing a variety of technology tools and resources, and adjusting our efforts to meet the needs of our students.
The District will continue our food services program, and we will make both breakfast and lunch available for all students. Meals will be available — “grab and go” – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Almond Tree Middle School; Cecil Avenue Middle School; La Vina Middle School; Nueva Vista, and Pioneer School. These meals will be provided at no charge to families.
The circumstances associated with Coronavirus have presented our District and our county with unprecedented challenges. Please be assured that Delano Union School District is prioritizing the health needs of students, family, and staff. This is an ongoing situation, with new developments taking place and new directives will be issued on an ongoing basis.
The District is in direct contact with the state of California, Kern County, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and all state and local public health agencies. We are partnering with local educational and governmental agencies.
DUSD will make every effort to keep families informed regarding plans, decisions, and new developments.
Delano Joint Union High School District
In light of recent events concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Delano Joint Union High School District has decided to take precautionary measures and close all schools beginning March 18. The closure will remain in effect at least until April 14.
During the period of closure, Delano Joint Union High School District will be transitioned to a distance learning model. More information will be provided over the next several days regarding learning supports and meal offerings for students during this time.
Also, please be reminded for you and your family to follow the recommendation to practice “social distancing.” Social distancing includes avoiding group gatherings of more than 10 people and avoiding public events.
McFarland Unified School District
As we continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19, the McFarland Unified School District has decided to close all schools on March 18 and transition to distance learning.
Even though there are still no confirmed cases in Kern County, the District understands it has a duty to stop and contain the spread of this virus.
Following the directive from Gov. Newsom, staff over the age of 65 and those with compromised immune systems will not be present at schools beginning immediately.
All students should have their district-issued Google Chromebook and be prepared to begin distance learning this week. More instructions will follow but if you have any concerns with access to internet, please reach out to your school site principal. The District can assist in applying for available programs and grants to install internet
in households for students attending McFarland schools.
Thank you again for your support and understanding during this difficult time. We will all get through this together as a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.