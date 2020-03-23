Local school districts will continue offering free meals to students during the temporary closures and statewide stay at home order.
Meals will be distributed at the Delano Union School District and Earlimart School District from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Individuals are asked to stay in their car and meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car. Walk through service is also available.
Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
Schools offering meals at DUSD include: Almond Tree Middle School, Cecil Avenue Middle School, Harvest Elem/La Vina Middle School, Nueva Vista Language Academy and Pioneer School.
Schools offering meals at Earlimart School District include: Alila School, Earlimart Elementary School and Earlimart Middle School. Meals will not be served during spring break —April 6 through 13.
