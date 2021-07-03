Local preacher brings home Jiu Jitsu gold

Brandon James Evans, local preacher and founder of Delano Dads, brought home gold on Saturday, June 26.
As a member of the Delano Jiu Jitsu Club, he competed in the Jiu Jitsu World League 2021 World League Cup in Stockton.
Brandon has been training locally for almost four years and is thankful for the coaching provided by Eric and Ryan.
As he stated in a recent Facebook post to encourage young men, “You will feel better, think better and live better if you challenge yourself physically every day. #riseupyoungman.”
