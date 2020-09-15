Local police departments have been providing personnel to help assist in the response to the ongoing Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest.
Last week, the Delano Police Department responded to a request for mutual aid from Madera County with the fire, according to Officer Christopher Nino, public information officer. On Sept. 9, the department deployed two officers working 12-hour shifts, who were replaced by two additional officers.
Nino said their officers are patrolling for looters in affected areas, escorting individuals to their residences for necessities and enforcing the mandatory evacuation order. Officers have been deployed in the area of Camp Sierra and Reddin roads northeast of Shaver Lake.
“(Delano officers) will continue their assistance for the rest of this week and throughout the following week,” the Delano Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The Bakersfield Police Department assigned five officers to the North Fork area on Sept. 8, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer. Pair said that they are working to protect and prevent looting of evacuated properties, assist in evacuations, enforce road closures and support animal rescues and fire escorts.
“(BPD officers) are working closely with local law enforcement and fire officials in that area,” Pair said.
