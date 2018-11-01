It was a gunfight to the death that two Bakersfield police officers came within inches of losing.
One officer, shot in the chest, was saved by his protective vest. The other, shot in the face, coughed up a bullet that had lodged in his throat. He spit the bullet into the street.
The 22-year-old man who pulled a .45-caliber handgun on BPD Officers Matthew Johnson and Josh Deutinger was shot dead by Johnson on that fateful day, Aug. 30, 2017. Johnson almost certainly saved his own life and the life of his wounded partner.
Johnson and Deutinger were awarded the Act of Valor recognition at the 30th annual Officer of the Year Awards ceremony organized by the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation and held last week.
Many others were honored as well at the event, held at Rabobank Convention Center.
"Every year we take the time to honor the outstanding heroes in our communities," said Angela Barton, president of the foundation.
And honor they did.
Actor and L.A. County sheriff's deputy Lou Ferrigno — of Incredible Hulk fame — was the keynote speaker. Supervising Deputy District Attorney James Simson was awarded the special impact award. Oliva Baylon, of the Bakersfield police Department, was named dispatcher of the year. And many others received recognitions at the annual gala.
Another compelling story was told by Kern County sheriff's Deputies Claudia Udy and Guadalupe Lara, who last February were called out on a report of a vicious dog.
When Udy and Lara arrived, they saw two men in a backyard — with a gate locked with chain and padlock — being attacked by a group of four mixed-breed pit bulldogs. Three other dogs were in the yard, but they weren't participating in the attack.
It was a gruesome sight.
One man was bloodied, but standing. But the second man was lying face down being mauled.
"He had injuries from his neck to his feet," Udy remembered. "He said, 'Help me. I'm going to die.'" And she believed him.
Medical aid was already standing by, a crowd of neighbors and, possibly family, were outside the gate, screaming and crying.
The deputies quickly formulated a plan. Using bolt cutters they were able to open the gate.
Using pepper spray, Lara was able to drag the badly injured man away from the dogs as the other victim limped to safety.
But at least two of the animals were not ready to stop and they came after the rescuers. Udy, who was now between the dogs and the victim and her partner fired her service handgun.
"These dogs wanted to kill. All of them were over 90 pounds," she said. "It was a nasty scene."
One dog was killed by gunfire and another was shot in the leg. The others scattered.
It was a scene she will never forget.
On Oct. 25, as she and Lara were honored, Udy had mixed feelings.
"I never expect any kind of award, or even a thank you," she said. "I love my job."
But with her parents and siblings there with her, a sense of joy washed over her.
"It felt very special to share this with my family," she said.
Capt. Mike Hale of the Bakersfield Police Department said in an email that it was an honor and a privilege to represent the department in presenting the Act of Valor award to Officers Deutinger and Johnson.
"First responders risk their lives every day serving this great community," Hale said, "and my involvement in the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation awards event was a reminder of how precious life is.
"Officers Josh Deutinger and Matt Johnson risked their lives that night, as they do every night they put on their uniform. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who were involved in this tragic incident, because the lives of everyone involved have been changed forever."
