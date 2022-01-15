Local hoops teams hovering around .500 mark

As each of Delano’s three high schools head into the new year, basketball season is in full swing.
Each of Delano’s three schools are hovering around the .500 mark with varying strength of schedule.
As the teams prepare for their respective league play, here is a recap of their season to this point.
Chavez slightly leads the three schools in win percentage, with a current overall record of 7-9. The Titans began the season with a convincing 74-33 win over Foothill, but were stunned in a 50-49 thriller against in-town rival Delano.
The loss seemed to demoralize the team as they lost their next three matchups, however, they bounced back by winning five of their next six, including victories over Wonderful, McFarland and Delano.
The team is currently on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent loss coming in their league opener against Shafter 43-42. Moving forward, all three levels of Chavez basketball are currently undergoing COVID protocol and are not scheduled to play again until Jan. 21 against Kennedy.
Kennedy High is second in win percentage, sitting just below .500 at 8-11 overall on the season. The Thunderbirds' season has been a near polar opposite to Chavez’s early season woes, with the team winning four of their first six matchups, including games against Delano and Wonderful.
However the team began to falter after their initial success, losing six consecutive games to fall under the .500 mark. The losing skid certainly hurt the team, but they do look like they’re improving, having won two of their first three SSL games.
Kennedy is set to take on multiple rivals moving forward, with their next two games against in-town rival Delano and a McFarland team who they only beat by three points just weeks ago.
Delano High is the team with the lowest win percentage, currently holding a 6-12 record with one game left before EYL play. The Tigers began the season losing five of their first six games, not finding their footing until a 50-49 win over in-town rival Chavez.
However despite the win boosting them to another the next day, Delano has failed to find consistency. The team has strung out wins against quality teams, such as a last-second buzzer beater over McFarland, however, the inconsistent play has left the team with only six wins heading into league play.
As all teams head into league play well past the midpoint of the season, nothing is set in stone for any of the three programs. Among the storylines to watch, Chavez is expected to defend their SSL title, while Delano heads into their final season of EYL play.
