Delano was the hot spot on Friday night, when most of the city's leaders, as well as those elected officials representing the area, descended on the Hyatt Place Delano.
And the most important folks, regular Delano and area residents, also made the Elected Officials and Community Meet and Greet Mixer from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. The event was hosted by the Delano Chamber of Commerce.
Several hundred people showed up, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre said.
"Not every elected official was there, but for being the first such meeting to be held in Delano, representation from many boards, councils and elected officials was very good," he said
The event was free and open to the public, with light appetizers served.
"It was really nicely organized, very elegant and classy," Aguirre added.
Aguirre said he also invited the mayor of Shafter and several McFarland City Council members, who were on hand.
Many of the officials addressed the audience for a few minutes each.
"For some of us, like myself," Aguirre said, "I was able to spend three minutes talking about what's happened in Delano over the past eight years."
Aguirre also said that many of those in attendance wanted to speak to newly elected state officials, Sen. Melissa Hurtado and Congressman T.J. Cox.
"Our residents have pretty good access to our local elected officials," Aguirre said. "But those in the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. Congress are not typically in Delano, so this event was more for them. And they would benefit more from that."
While many officials, including Aguirre and Assemblyman Rudy Salas, were able to relay their recent accomplishments, Hurtado simply asked for a little time.
Just give her a chance, she said.
"Having more community meet and greets such as this one, can only help," Aguirre said. "If we do more often, it would be very good for our residents. And if we build this type of access, it could evolve into a very effective tool."
