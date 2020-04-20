A sports social media profile is conducting live interviews with local athletes while practicing social distancing.
Delano Sports Media has spent the last three weeks interviewing high school-aged athletes live on Instagram for their peers and fans to see.
The interviews take place Friday and Saturday nights on the profile’s live feed, and have focused on high school seniors heading to college to compete in their respective sport.
The series began with Delano High football player Christopher Permejo, who is headed to Mt. San Antonio College, and Cesar Chavez boys basketball point guard Adan Arredondo, who is headed to Reedley College. Both athletes brought in more than 200 live views for the night, a sizable amount for the start of a series.
Since then the interviews have consisted of other “big names” in the Delano sports community such as Delano High boys basketball point guard Jerrick Alestre, McFarland High girls basketball point guard Angie Gonzalez and McFarland High football standouts Devin Dimas and Marcos Ramirez.
Each athlete has the chance to join host Aidan Garaygordobil in a 30 to 40 minute “on-the-spot” interview about their past experiences playing in school and their future plans in college. The topics discussed in the interviews consist of everything from past signature games, their goals in life and rivalries they formed playing at the high school level. Athletes discuss all these subjects in-depth while viewers have the chance to ask questions in real time.
Arredondo spoke of his immediate college plans.
“Honestly, right now, I am focusing on college basketball. I am planning to redshirt my first year to get better,” said Arrendondo. “The next two years, I want to spend playing the best I can. And after that, transfer to a bigger university that would want me.”
Dimas, who started his football career at Delano High School, switched schools after a mutual fallout with the current Tiger football coaching staff.
“What happened at Delano High was definitely wrong (on both sides),” Dimas said. “But it made me grow up and stop playing selfish and be a better team player if I wanted success at McFarland.”
So far, the series has been successful in pulling in consistent views with this past weekend's pairing of Delano High quarterback Fernando Nunez and Cesar Chavez High quarterback Cameron Huerta pulling in over more than 80 viewers watching the broadcast live.
With the success of the interviews, Delano Sports Media plans to continue the series throughout the summer and into this fall’s football season. As the new season approaches, the interviews will begin to shift focus onto athletes coming into their own throughout the 2020-2021 season.
Delano Sports Media is planning to create a digital archive of the live interviews, which is in process at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.