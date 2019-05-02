SHAFTER — Hundreds of friends, family and public figures gathered to remember the impactful life of Fred Starrh at his celebration of life on Sunday at the Mennonite Bretheren Church.
Starrh, who died on April 16 at the age of 89 after suffering a stroke, was not a member of that church but was afraid that his church, Shafter Congregational Church, was too small to hold everyone who wanted to attend.
He was right, but with the main church and an overflow section also jam packed, the love, dedication and passion he showed to everyone he met in his life was returned to the memory of him with stories, memories and music.
"He believed in family, he believed in education, he believed in the arts and he believed in giving back," said Congressman Kevin McCarthy who knew Starrh for over 30 years. "He looked out for his children and his community."
Starrh had a lot of family to believe in and care for. He grew up with three brothers, two sisters, who he looked up to, and with his mom and dad who he loved. And once he met his first wife Nancy, who died in 2009 from cancer, he had four children of his own, who eventually expanded his family with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Starrh met his wife while stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington after being drafted during the Korean War. He was married to her for 54 years and after her untimely death, his family saw him begin to spiral downward.
“[Fred] didn’t take [Nancy’s] death very well,” said Fred Starrh Jr., his son. "At the time I was mentally preparing for another funeral. He would come over and sleep on my couch because he could not sleep at home."
Starrh would then meet his second wife, Linda, which rejuvenated him.
"I would like to thank Linda for giving us nine extra years of dad," Starrh Jr. said.
Once he married Linda, he added two step-daughters and many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws from their spouses.
Starrh was very friendly and approachable to everyone, which gave him many friends around the U.S. and the world that he treated just like family, which helped grow his popularity and lore within agricultural circles.
McCarthy remembered a time where he was being honored in a ceremony put on by many ag people. He talked about a family from Mississippi approaching him, thinking they were there to honor him.
"They walked up to me and said 'we heard you know Fred Starrh'," said McCarthy, which got a laugh laugh from everyone on hand.
Starrh believed in education, but a different kind of education. He was "not a fan" of school according to Michelle Starrh, his granddaughter. She recalled a time when he was in kindergarten and would climb out the window at school and walk two miles back home, beating his mom to the house.
What he did love was farming and exhibiting animals, going to Bakersfield to compete at the county fair, Sacramento to compete at the state fair, and at the L.A. County Fair, which he would ride a bus down by himself while in junior high.
His grandson, Brent Starrh, recalled one time he missed the bus to Los Angeles. Fred Starrh never shied away from a challenge and didn't let a problem go unsolved, so he hailed a taxi and rode to the fair "in style".
While farming as an adult, Starrh would create new and inventive ways to help him and his staff.
"With only a high school education, he still proved to be a formidable mind," said Michelle Starrh.
He would put together new farming machinery and equipment that his staff would later have to figure out how to maintain and fix. He would teach others to bank water for future crops and he would introduce California to module movers to help transport cotton and helped pass a bill to make them street legal.
“Fred has probably helped pass more legislation than any elected official,” said McCarthy. “Fred was more than a farmer. Fred was a visionary. So many things we have in this community Fred planned 30 years ahead of time."
The only thing Fred loved more than farming was the arts. He loved music and theater.
His favorite song to play on the piano was "Ben Hur Chariot Race March" which he would settle many differences with his brother in a competition playing the song the best and the fastest, according to his grandson Keith Starrh.
The competition would grow within the family with his children and grandchildren and other family members joining in on the fun. Michelle Starrh and his daughter-in-law Cris Starrh performed the piece in his honor.
McCarthy also recalled a time when he was unprepared for an upcoming musical jam with the Starrhs.
“I came close to being adopted one day," said McCarthy. "We had dinner and the Starrhs were all there and after dinner it was time for entertainment. Everybody brought a musical instrument ... but us. Everyone had talent except the McCarthys. That was the night I didn’t get adopted.”
Starrh was a main supporter of music, theatre and art programs in Shafter. So much so, the Shafter High auditorium was renamed in his honor as the Fred Starrh Performing Arts Center.
Lastly, Starrh always gave back to his family and the community. He always made sure there was opportunity for everyone to advance and get ahead in life.
His son, Fred Starrh Jr., recalled a time when he was at Bakersfield College. In one of his classes they were about to take care of imaginary animals. Starrh Jr. explained that he had enough trouble taking care of real animals at home so he quit school.
After telling his father, he said that he offered to put him in any school of his choosing and he would take care of it because he "was not going to find a wife in Shafter".
So he chose an expensive private christian college that all his friends went to and found his future wife there.
"Dad knew and I don't know how but he found the money to make it happen," said Starrh Jr.
Starrh was a good example of the saying "leaving somewhere a better place before getting there". With all the agricultural advancements, laws passed, court battles won and lasting impacts across the globe, Starrh certainly did that for his family, Shafter, and the ag world as a whole.
“Fred has probably helped pass more legislation than any elected official.”, said McCarthy. “He changed and made life better for so many people he didn’t know."
