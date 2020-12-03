On Saturday, Nov. 21, the McFarland Lions Club provided a warm spaghetti meal for the community of McFarland.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a drive-thru event, and it was first come first serve. The event was scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m., but the spaghetti ran out within an hour. The club served 260 warm meals to the community free of charge.
President Isaac Garza's goal is to provide more drive-thru events in the coming months.
About 12 Lions Club members participated in this event.
