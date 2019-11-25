Delano Manong Larry Itliong's birthday on Oct. 25 was celebrated at schools in the Delano Union School District during commemoration of Filipino-American History Month.
Green clothing was worn by many staff and students on that day to note the struggles and successes of Filipino workers to improve pay and working conditions in the fields. Itliong was one of the founding members, along with Cesar Chavez, who organized the United Farm Workers union.
Programs were held at Morningside, Harvest and Fremont schools. Speaking at Morningside’s Larry Itliong Day program was the school’s librarian Patty Serda, who is a daughter of Itliong. She spoke about how important education was to her father and how the tributes to her father were very special to her.
Performances included tinikling dances by the Cesar Chavez High School United Filipino Organization dancers.
Morningside is planning a mural on Itliong that will be placed on the outside of Morningside’s library. There is also a proposal to have the library named after Itliong.
Fremont’s program began with Jeff DeGuia singing Philippines' national anthem. Two groups danced for the gathering: a group of Fremont students danced Subli and the Delano Fil-Am dancers performed Pandanggo Rinconada.
Harvest’s celebration started with a visual presentation that highlighted the accomplishments of Filipino-Americans that students watched in their classrooms. Fourth and fifth grade classrooms also read the book "Journey for Justice – The Life of Larry Itliong," while lower grade classrooms invited Harvest vice principal Ian Tablit to read the book "Salamat Po!"
During a mid-morning assembly kicked off by Harvest principal Janice Vargas, Serda also spoke at Harvest regarding her father’s accomplishments. Hailey Serda, a granddaughter of Larry Itliong and a teacher at Harvest School, was also introduced.
Harvest teacher Rubie Quismundo sang a solo of a Filipino song. She also explained the proper ways for students to address their elders.
The CCHS United Filipino Organization dancers — consisting of Jessa Natividad, Jay Retuta, Hannah Villar, Jerrel Hadraki, Jerico Picar, Alina Iem, Alyssa Iem and Justin Arellano — also performed tinikling at Harvest. Two black belts in the Filipino Martial Art of Sikaran also gave a demonstration.
The Delano Fil-Am dancers — consisting of Josefina Taruc, Joanida Calipusan, Hilda Ducusin, Mercy Naidas, Julita Pascua and Agnes Trzaska — also performed the Pandangao Rinconado dance for the Harvest students.
Harvest’s staff also shared in a potluck of Filipino foods. A display of Filipino costumes and clothing were set up in the school’s Bear Cave.
