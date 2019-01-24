The Kern County District Attorney's office now boasts not just a new top prosecutor, but a new official seal and slogan.
"Liberty Demands Justice" is the motto displayed on the seal, which features a broken sword intersected by the scales of justice. Eleven stars — representing the 11 incorporated cities of Kern County — are displayed, five to each side and one on the bottom.
The sword is modeled off the Peace Officer's Memorial at the front of the county courthouse.
"We wanted to show something local that shows we respect our law enforcement," said prosecutor and DA's office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.
Previously, the office used the county seal, a bucolic scene of fruits and vegetables, flowers and green grass with mountains in the distance and a flowing river, plus a couple jets soaring by.
Kinzel said the office wanted a more modern image, something recognizable and "something that we could rally around."
He said most District Attorney's offices around the state have their own specific seal. Under recently sworn in DA Cynthia Zimmer they've opted to create their own unique seal expressing part of their job: making sure those who commit crimes are held accountable.
Kinzel worked with others at the office in coming up with the design. It was then created at no cost by the mother of a prosecutor who works as a graphic artist.
