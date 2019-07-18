I applaud Police Chief Robert Nevarez’s decision not to proceed with the proposed contract for implementing facial recognition and automatic license plate reading technology with Vigilant Solutions.
Delano is a community, and to respect all of our community members, we must build trust in our public institutions. The fact is we depend on each other and I applaud the chief’s willingness to grasp that what we need most is reliable and trustworthy community policing, not a regime of corporate surveillance that lies outside our community’s control.
We should feel confident in the wisdom of rejecting the logic that pits one group against another as the best and only way to achieve security. For we all lose out when we trade the civil protections we already have for the delusion that we are best served when we lose them — by being everywhere watched and recorded.
Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, Delano
