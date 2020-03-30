McFarland Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Resendez sent a letter out to parents/guardians of students earlier last week:
Dear McFarland parents, guardians, and families:
In order to limit the community, spread of COVID-19 and comply with the governor’s executive order to stay home, the district — in consultation with The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and Kern County Public Health — has extended its school closures through at least May 1.
The first day back at school for students will be Tuesday, May 5, unless otherwise notified.
Nothing will change for student meals, as the district will continue serving food to children during school closures and spring break (except for Friday, April 10) at the same locations.
We understand how challenging these decisions are for our families and we appreciate your support and patience. As the situation remains fluid and continues to change, the district will adjust with it. We know this is hard on everyone but the health and welfare of our students and staff remains our top priority.
We will continue to provide updates and communicate regularly to ensure a smooth transition to distance learning and back to the classroom when the time comes.
Just a reminder that ... spring break begins Monday, March 30.
Furthermore, Kern County Public Health recommends the following everyday personal prevention actions:
- If you are sick or mildly sick for any reason, stay home! Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or if your symptoms worsen
- Symptoms to watch for include a fever over 100 degrees; respiratory illness such as cough or difficulty breathing
- Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds
- Stay 6 feet or more away from strangers and those who are ill
- Stop shaking hands with others to reduce the spread of germs
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or your sleeve; safely throw away used tissues.
I am proud of how our community, staff and families have rallied to support our schools during these changes and we will continue to rise to the challenge together.
