CSUB Hot Stove Dinner

What: It's the sixth annual event, which doubles as a fundraiser and introductory event for the Roadrunners baseball team.

Who: Each year the dinner has brought in big names in baseball. This year, the featured speaker will be former Los Angeles Dodgers great Orel Hershiser.

When, where: The dinner is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Kern County Fair Grounds.

Tickets: Individual tickets are $125 with seating limited to 500. Additional sponsorships are also available. For more information call Sukhvir Kaur at 654-2893.