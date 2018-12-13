Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser, who won a World Series with LA and holds the Major League Baseball record for longest scoreless innings streak, will be the featured speaker for Cal State Bakersfield’s 2019 Hot Stove Dinner.
"I think it’s a pretty big honor for him to come to Bakersfield and help our cause," CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard. "We’re grateful he’s going to be involved with us helping us improve our program."
The event has brought big names in baseball to Bakersfield such as former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, former Giants manager Dusty Baker, Tommy John and 2017 National League Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger. Next, Hershiser will take the stage in support of the CSUB baseball program.
The sixth edition of the annual dinner will be at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Jan. 31. The event has sold out in recent years, doubling as a fundraiser and introductory event for the Roadrunners baseball team.
Individual tickets for the event are $125 while seating is limited to 500. Half of the tickets are already gone. Dinner will be catered by Luigi’s, there will be an auction for various items and Hershiser will participate in a question-and-answer session.
Various levels of sponsorships are available.
The main focus of last year’s dinner, and Beard’s usual plea to potential donors, is that CSUB’s facilities are in dire need of upgrades. The need is exacerbated by the fact that the Roadrunners will move into the Big West — a higher profile baseball conference than the Western Athletic Conference — in July 2020.
Improved facilities will help the day-to-day and training of his team, Beard has said, in addition to attracting better recruits.
Hershiser played from 1983 to 2000, which included two stints with the Dodgers. He was a three-time All-Star, 1988 World Series winner and even a Silver Slugger Award winner.
Perhaps the best year of Hershiser’s career was 1988, when he won the Cy Young Award, World Series MVP, National League Championships Series MVP and a Gold Glove. He finished the season with an MLB record 59 consecutive scoreless innings pitched, breaking the previous record held by former Dodger Don Drysdale.
Hershiser is the only player to win the Cy Young, a championship series MVP and a World Series MVP in the same season. He threw a shutout in Game 2 of the World Series that year and allowed just two runs in a complete game, series-winning outing in Game 5.
"Another great speaker," Beard said. "It helps with the momentum of our event."
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sukhvir Kaur at (661) 654-2893.
