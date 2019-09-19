GEO Group Inc. has notified Kern County supervisors it intends to conduct a “mass layoff” at a prison in McFarland the state had announced it would stop using earlier this year.
A total of 130 employees will be laid off by Nov. 16, according to a letter GEO sent to supervisors.
The majority of those employees will be correctional officers, with several employees under general administration, food service and programs categories also listed in the letter.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had announced in July it intended to stop using the 700-bed McFarland facility as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to phase out the state’s use of private prisons.
The department said at the time that as the state’s prison population had declined, it had reduced its reliance on private facilities.
GEO said in July that it intended to assist workers as they transition to other areas of employment.
