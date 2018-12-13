Congratulations to La Vina Middle School eighth-grade teachers Mr. Mendivil and Mrs. Wesir. Both teachers were recipients of Delano Union School District Educational Foundation grants.
Mendivil’s grant will allow him to purchase a class set of the book “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi and a GoPro, green screen and tripod. Students will express their creativity through the recording and publishing of their original theater plays.
The funds awarded to Wesir will allow her to purchase a Chromebook for her classroom. Wesir regularly utilizes technology with her students and the addition of a teacher Chromebook will support her growth and use of technology and in turn increase students’ technology understanding and implementation.
Jennifer Townson is the principal of La Vina Middle School.
