There was plenty of Christmas spirit, and then some, early Saturday morning at the Delano Kmart.
Despite the fact the store is shutting its doors forever, likely later this month, and scores of employees will be out of work, it was all about 54 Delano-area children and their families, who made it through the thick Tule fog at 6 a.m.
One of the Kmart managers, Annette Barrajas, was there to greet them. She has been doing it for the past 15 years.
“I would not have missed it for anything,” Barrajas said. Even though it was technically her day off and she had already been laid off by the company earlier this year.
Brought back to help close the store she knows so well, Barrajas smiled and spoke of the Shop with a Cop program and all its volunteers who had made it out.
This year, it was a bit frantic leading up to the event. Because Kmart is closing, the event was supposed to be held at the Delano Walmart on the other side of town.
Organizer Sgt. Mario Nunez of the Delano Police Department hadn’t received any confirmation through Thursday from the store’s new management.
“Logistically, it didn’t work out this year,” Nunez said.
Kmart had always been the primary location, but because of the store’s closing, organizers worried there would not be enough product on hand for the children to get a proper bounty from their shopping spree.
Instead, because the store’s closing, each child received a tremendous haul of clothing, shoes, essentials and, most importantly, toys — all for themselves.
Paper signs everywhere detailed most items at 30, 40, even 60 percent off.
“Our kids get gift cards usually for $110,” Nunez said. “Because of these discounts, that will turn into more than $200 worth of stuff.”
Officer Alfonso Gonzalez, a 12-year DPD veteran, was in the toy aisle handing a box off to his smiling 7-year-old shopping companion Hector, who attends Albany Park Elementary School.
“I always make it out to this,” Gonzalez said, watching Hector browse, pick up and peer at various toys.
“It’s great to see them smile,” he said. “We get to see them not only get some clothes they desperately need, but get toys and other stuff they really want. That’s special.”
He couldn’t share the moment with his wife, Ruby, because she had her own little girl to shop with at the event. “We love doing it.”
Gonzalez, and numerous other sworn officers were joined by the agency’s Police Explorers and Junior Cadets and other employees.
“Our (four) Records’ clerks raised more than $800 on their own, in one day, to spend on the kids,” Nunez said.
Overall, the local Shop with a Cop program raised $2,700 in toys and another $6,400 in monetary donations, he said. That not only went to the kids’ gift cards, but for provide toys and food baskets for the siblings and families of the 54 children selected.
Kmart employees, again, their job status in limbo, still pitched in to provide breakfast — pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and milk — for the children and their families before their shopping sprees began. Tables were lined up in the back room in two rows. Each row had tablecloths and festive Christmas decorations atop them.
DPD police chaplain Luis Bustillos was one of the first shopping teams on the floor. He walked with 5-year-old Elizabeth and his helper and newbie Police Explorer Estella Quintana, 11. First came shoes.
After a few selections, Elizabeth finally settled on a pair of fuchsia Ugg-like boots. But it wasn’t over yet. Now, they had to decide on a size. The pastor of McFarland’s La Mision De Jesus church settled on a kids’ size 10.
Quite a few children had their shopping helpers size them up, putting up pants, shirts, blouses and jackets to their bodies because the kids either didn’t know their correct size or the clothes they were wearing didn’t really fit.
Officer Gisselle Banos, a four-year DPD and Shop with a Cop veteran, also had a 5-year-old girl to shop for. She and Bella were on the other side of the store sizing up jeans and jackets.
After the shopping spree, the children and their families went to Delano Police headquarters for a very positive reason: boxes of much-needed food and toys for each of their siblings.
“We tell our kids to make sure that they shop for themselves only,” Mario Nunez said. “Many have a list from their parents to get stuff for their brothers and sisters. That’s what that part is for.”
Organizers have a wish list for each child.
“Some kids say they want a soda,” Nunez said of one child’s simple request. “Obviously, we don’t get them that.”
Instead, each child gets the toys and games they desire, he added.
“We are going to spend about $20,000 here today,” Nunez said, “when it’s all said and done.”
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
