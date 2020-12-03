The Kiwanis Club of Delano is sponsoring a Christmas holiday writing contest, which is open to upper elementary, middle school and high school students.

The first place winner will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25 for each division. The divisions are high school, middle school and elementary (grades 4 and 5). Winners will also receive a certificate acknowledging their success for each division.

Contest rules:

▪ Essay must relate to the theme “How My Family Celebrates Christmas.”

▪ Essay must be your original work.

▪ Essay can be no longer than 300 words for elementary and middle school students and 500 words for high school students.

▪ Writing submission must come from a currently enrolled student only (grade 4-12).

▪ We ask that any school teacher having her class participate in this contest enter no more than the best five essays from that classroom/period.

▪ The teacher should submit entries for their class/school by sending to email address skinsey@lightspeed.net

▪ All entries must be in document form, i.e. MS Word or PDF.

▪ All entries must have writer’s name, year in school, classroom number and teacher’s name on submitted work.

▪ All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

▪ Winners will be announced and notified on Friday, Dec. 11.

Winning entries may be published in local newspapers, and other media.

Judging process:

▪ Judging will be done by Kiwanis Club members and local Delano residents.

▪ First, second and third place will be chosen for each division.

▪ Judging will be based on common writing performance criteria.

Winning essays are chosen for a variety of reasons. Writing contest submissions excel in several of the writing components below:

▪ Unique style

▪ Creativity

▪ Descriptive language

▪ Good diction

▪ Interesting ideas

▪ Clear presentation of the topic

▪ Spelling/grammar/mechanics/word count