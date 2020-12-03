The Kiwanis Club of Delano is sponsoring a Christmas holiday writing contest, which is open to upper elementary, middle school and high school students.
The first place winner will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25 for each division. The divisions are high school, middle school and elementary (grades 4 and 5). Winners will also receive a certificate acknowledging their success for each division.
Contest rules:
▪ Essay must relate to the theme “How My Family Celebrates Christmas.”
▪ Essay must be your original work.
▪ Essay can be no longer than 300 words for elementary and middle school students and 500 words for high school students.
▪ Writing submission must come from a currently enrolled student only (grade 4-12).
▪ We ask that any school teacher having her class participate in this contest enter no more than the best five essays from that classroom/period.
▪ The teacher should submit entries for their class/school by sending to email address skinsey@lightspeed.net
▪ All entries must be in document form, i.e. MS Word or PDF.
▪ All entries must have writer’s name, year in school, classroom number and teacher’s name on submitted work.
▪ All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
▪ Winners will be announced and notified on Friday, Dec. 11.
Winning entries may be published in local newspapers, and other media.
Judging process:
▪ Judging will be done by Kiwanis Club members and local Delano residents.
▪ First, second and third place will be chosen for each division.
▪ Judging will be based on common writing performance criteria.
Winning essays are chosen for a variety of reasons. Writing contest submissions excel in several of the writing components below:
▪ Unique style
▪ Creativity
▪ Descriptive language
▪ Good diction
▪ Interesting ideas
▪ Clear presentation of the topic
▪ Spelling/grammar/mechanics/word count
