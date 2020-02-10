The Kiwanis Club of Delano partnered with the Key Club from Wonderful College Prep Academy for a service project night at Heritage Park.
On Feb. 5, the group of 17 adults and students handmade more than 200 Valentine’s Day cards. The cards will be delivered by Valentine’s Day to the residents at the Delano Skilled Nursing Facility and the Delano Post Acute Care.
Along with the cards, the residents will receive a flower and a candy bag. The goal of the project is to brighten a patient's day and provide a bit of joy.
