At a recent meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Delano presented a donation of $500 to head librarian Lauren Morrison of the Delano branch of the Kern County Library.
The money will be used to purchase new books for the children’s section and for Spanish language books. The Kiwanis Club has long been a sponsor of the library’s efforts to provide educational, cultural and entertainment opportunities for the community.
Sevier’s Auto Supply/Carquest was a co-sponsor of the donation.
Along with this donation toward books, the club sponsors a reading tutorial class on Zoom through the efforts of instructor Robert Williams, a retired Delano school teacher. The reading program currently involves more than 30 participants. For more information on the reading program, contact Mr. Williams at robertwilliams4@bak.rr.com. Kiwanis members believe that knowing how to read and comprehend the information is the key to success in all aspects of life. We seek for every child to have the opportunity to achieve their dream.
The reading projects are part of the mission of Kiwanis to be an "organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.”
For more information about Kiwanis and how you can be part of the efforts to better our community, contact Steve Kinsey at skinsey@lightspeed.net, on Facebook at Kiwanis Club of Delano or by mail to Kiwanis Club of Delano, P.O. Box 368, Delano, CA 93216.
