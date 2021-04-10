Kiwanis Club brings back Easter egg hunt as drive-thru giveaway

The Delano Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter egg hunt would have turned 40 years old on April 3.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event turned into a drive-thru Easter egg basket, and technically it’s year 39.
Still, usual organizer Steve Kinsey and fellow Kiwanis member Arnold Morrison both spoke briefly about that day back in 1981 when the group started the hunt.
“This would have been the 40th year,” Morrison said. “I still remember us getting together for it.”
After canceling last year’s hunt, Kinsey said it was “touch-and-go” for awhile to determine what would be allowed this year, be it a full-on egg hunt or a drive-thru event of some kind.
“My wife and I went to a lot of stores from Bakersfield to Tulare to make sure we could get all the stuff needed,” he said. “Those sponsoring us are First Assembly of God Church in Delano, the Key Clubs for Delano High School, Robert F. Kennedy High School and Wonderful College Prep Academy, Delano Police Department, District 4 Supervisor David Couch and World Harvest International Church of Delano.”
He added, “Because of changing COVID-19 restrictions, we were not sure how we were going to bring this to our community’s kids this year.”
With about 50 volunteers, they worked with the precision of an assembly line to hand out the 1,000 Easter baskets and bags put together. Delano City Council member Liz Morris, longtime volunteer Gary Girard and First Assembly’s Claribel Gutierrez all helped, along with members of the 2020 Harvest Holidays queen court. Pretty soon, the one giveaway lane turned into two, and things really got cooking.
Volunteers first yelled out the number of boys and girls in each car, then they would provide each with a basket. The Delano Police Department then provided each family with a pack of safety masks. There was a lot of waving and calling out “Happy Easter” to each smiling child.
Gloria Cauthron spent her morning as the Easter bunny, Kinsey said.
Vehicles then turned back around in the Memorial Park parking lot and headed to take photos with the Easter bunny.
Some children did so eagerly, while others did so a little more reluctantly.
