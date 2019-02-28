In efforts to explore different genres and to help develop a life-long love of reading, more than 200 students at Delano Union School District’s Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy participated in Book Tastings in English, language arts and social studies classes.
Helping to coordinate the events at the school was sixth-grade teacher Heidi Gonzales Dyar, who discussed the concept with her fellow teachers. The idea was to get students to “taste” books in genres in which they have never experienced.
The themes in the classrooms revolved around a restaurant, with teachers going all out to bring the ambiance to the experience, including wearing restaurant aprons. Some of the teachers went as far as bringing in fruit cups and apple juice and playing soft music in the background, to authenticate the restaurant component.
Dyar thanked Cecil Avenue Principal Chris Juarez for approving the purchase of books representing different genres, which she stated was a “huge” range of books. Genres included science fiction, traditional literature, picture books, historical fact and fiction and fairy tales and were geared toward various reading levels.
“There was a sizable amount of funds spent to purchase these books,” Dyar said, “for which we truly thank Mr. Juarez.”
Teachers participating in the tastings included Dyar, Cheryl Nail, Mariana Gamino, Alejandra Magdaleno, Karli Brogan and Liane Duran.
Students entered their “restaurant” classroom and were escorted to tables which featured the different genres. There was a short explanation of each genre on a card on each table.
Students also received a journal menu, which allowed them to share their thoughts on the books and record their ratings. One area also allowed them to ask questions regarding the book or the genre they were reading.
This format, according to Dyar, forced students to try different genres, not only the ones they always read. They also had bookmarks to record the books they read at each table, allowing them to explore these books more in detail at a later time.
“They read books that they had never tried before,” she said. “There were magical moments when students found types of books that they really liked.
In offering many levels of books for the students to read, Dyar said strides were made with some of the struggling readers to help them explore new areas in literature and reading alone. One of her students, who does not care to read, ended up taking a book with them.
The teachers were working to build a love of reading, going beyond learning how to read. Dyar is hoping that students will see that reading can be fun.
“We want to build life-long readers,” Dyar said, “not to just get a score or a grade.”
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano Union School District.
