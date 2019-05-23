A surge in farm hiring helped pull Kern County's unemployment rate down to a seasonally unadjusted 8.4 percent in April from 10 percent the month before, the state reported Friday.
Amid smaller hiring gains in other local sectors, ag payrolls expanded 20 percent to 58,300, the California Employment Development Department announced.
The improvements came as the state's jobless rate declined to 3.9 percent from a revised 4.6 percent in March and the national rate dipped to 3.3 percent from 3.9 percent, all expressed on a seasonally unadjusted basis.
Kern experienced significant hiring in the categories of construction, professional and business services and restaurants. Retail employment, meanwhile, contracted.
The EDD reported construction employment rose by about 300 positions, almost 2 percent, to 16,600 jobs.
Hiring in the category of professional, scientific and technical services also added about 300 jobs, as did the classification of administrative, support and waste services. They expanded by 3.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
Restaurants also added about 300 jobs, according to the EDD, a gain of 1.4 percent.
The only notable losses were in retail, where employment fell by 1 percent, or about 300 positions.
