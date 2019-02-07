Kern Radiology's acquisition this week by Los Angeles-based RadNet will result in 173 layoffs in Bakersfield and Tehachapi effective April 1, according to an official letter that leaves open the possibility that some of those employees will be rehired.
The notice to Kern County officials, filed Jan. 31 under terms of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, states 54 of the people to be laid off are technicians, 42 are scheduling personnel, 22 are expediters, 12 are front-desk workers, 11 are keepers of medical records, nine are nurses and eight are administrators. The rest work in operations, support and other departments.
The layoffs are to be spread among five locations operated by Kern Radiology Imaging Systems Inc. The Bakersfield addresses are: 2301 Bahamas Drive; 3838 San Dimas Street, Unit A-120; 9330 Stockdale Highway, Suite 110; and 4500 Morning Drive, Suites 202 and 204. The Tehachapi address is 432 S. Mill St.
The letter explains RadNet Management Inc. is buying Kern Radiology's assets and that RadNet has the right to hire back Kern Radiology's employees. "However," the letter adds, "RadNet is making no assurances that it will hire any given employee. We expect that RadNet will continue the Company's operations."
Some staffing consolidation seems likely in that RadNet's local subsidiary, Truxtun Radiology, has offices just doors away from Kern Radiology locations.
Messages left Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with RadNet and Kern Radiology went unanswered.
Publicly traded RadNet says it is the nation's largest provider of outpatient medical imaging services. It has 341 locations, 500 radiologists and more than 7,000 employees in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
Kern Radiology, founded in 1968, was owned by nine local radiologists until its sale Jan. 30 for an undisclosed price. Like RadNet, Kern Radiology offers a variety of medical diagnostic imaging services.
The acquisition was RadNet's second in the Bakersfield market: In 2010, it bought locally based Truxtun Radiology from Dr. Girish Patel, who remains a director of the Los Angeles company's local division.
