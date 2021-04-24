Kern Housing Authority celebrates groundbreaking of affordable housing complex in Delano

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern celebrated the groundbreaking of the first new affordable housing development in Delano in more than 10 years, Parkside Apartments, on April 13.
The complex, located at 214 1st Ave. (at the corner of Austin Street and 1st Avenue), will be a 40-unit zero net energy development consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including a manger’s live-in unit. The development will feature five two-story garden style residential buildings and a one-story community building.
The community building will include a meeting room, laundry and manager’s office. Property amenities include a playground, courtyard, picnic area and basketball court for the enjoyment of residents. The property is adjacent to a planned new park to be developed by the city of Delano. Twelve of the units at Parkside Apartments will be targeted for farmworker families.
Delano is Kern County’s second largest city, with more than 54,000 residents, and like all of Kern County, it has a need for more affordable rental housing. Parkside Apartments will provide quality rental homes for households with income less than 60 percent of area median income and rents ranging from $388 to $775 per month (well below market rents).
Speaking to the demand for this housing, Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of Kern County, stated “We know there are many families in Delano that need quality affordable housing and are pleased to help meet this need with the development of Parkside Apartments.”
Key speakers at the groundbreaking event included Bryan Osorio, Delano mayor; Raju Jassar, Chairman of the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and Max Bacerra, Board Director for Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc. The ceremony was held outdoors and masks were required.
Construction of Parkside Apartments is funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Bank of America, California Community Reinvestment Corporation and the city of Delano Housing Authority.
For more information, contact Stephen Pelz at 661-631-8500, ext. 2005.
